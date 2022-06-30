KNOW THE LAW: Jail term of up to 7 years for threatening a person in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has explained the penalty for the crime of issuing threats through an educational video published on its social media accounts saying that it will attract a 7-year jail term.

The authority said that, according to the Article 402 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, whoever threatens a person, verbally or in writing of committing a crime against the life or property of such person or against the life or property of another person or by the “attribution or divulgence of obscene matters in infringement of honour accompanied with a demand or an instruction order to do to refrain from doing an act, or with the intention of such order to do or refrain from doing an act,” shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment for a duration of not more than 7 years.

Citing Article 403, it said whoever threatens “a person to commit a crime against the life or property of such person or against the life or property of another person or by the attribution or divulgence of obscene matters in infringement of honour or status in other than the cases set out in the preceding article, shall be sentenced to imprisonment.

In accordance with the Article 404, whoever threatens another person by saying or action by reference in writing verbally or through another person in other than the cases set out in the two preceding articles, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not more than a year or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dhs10,000.”