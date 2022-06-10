Sta. Lucia sets sights on countryside development

Projects like lakeside developments can provide investment opportunities for OFWs and a peaceful home post-retirement

To cater to the changing demands necessitated post the Covid-19 pandemic and anticipating economic development, Sta..Lucia Land Inc. (SLI), a leading property developer in the Philippines has been setting its sights on countryside development, especially in the emerging cities and provinces.

These developments like lakeside communities in the calm and picturesque areas offer attractive investment opportunities for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE. It is also an attraction for the OFWs who want to lead a peaceful life in the countryside of the Philippines after retirement and at the same time enjoy the comfort of living by staying abreast with the latest technologies.

“The metro is getting congested year after year and with huge government infrastructure projects undertaken in various areas in the Philippines, we believe this is where the new growth areas are. In the north, for instance, New Clark City is going to resume its development after being halted by the pandemic and the opening of the new Clark Airport recently has already influenced major businessmen to consider relocating or establishing a hub in the north. In the south, on the other hand, several highways and road networks are nearing their completion which could catalyse economic development.

Although, Sta. Lucia has been present in the area for decades now but we believe there is still a lot that can be done,” Miguel Bilan, International Sales & Operations Manager, SLI, said in an interview.

Sta. Lucia is targeting the OFWs for investment in their residential projects. OFWs are the major investors in their projects and the developer has established an office in Dubai and other major cities throughout the world where there are significant communities of Filipinos to push their sales.

“OFWs comprise the majority of Sta. Lucia’s property buyers. They have been one of the major reasons why the Philippines real estate industry as a whole had flourished enormously for the past decade or so. It is for this reason that Sta. Lucia embarks on a major decision to establish its sales and marketing offices abroad to cater to the OFW market. A strong social media presence and extensive online marketing efforts are a must nowadays to capture the OFW market,” Bilan said.

SLI is counting on property buyers including OFWs who love to maintain the right balance of being able to enjoy life’s conveniences while at the same time communing with nature and being pampered by its calming vibe through its most favoured development projects – Lakeside communities.

“Properties that are in close proximity to nature and have available wider parks and open spaces have been in demand since the start of the pandemic. These types of properties allow owners to enjoy a holistic lifestyle that is essential to one’s physical and mental health which have been a major concern during the pandemic. Because of this, our farm and residences and lake community projects have been selling very well up until now and we believe this trend will continue in the next foreseeable future,” Bilan said.

Currently SLI has nine of these developmental projects namely; Green Meadows Iloilo; The Lake at St. Charbel in Dasmariñas, Cavite; Catalina Lake Residences in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; La Alegria in Silay City, Negros, Occidental; Catalina Lake Residences in Bauan, Batangas; Los Rayos in Tagum City, Davao, Las Colinas at Eden in Toril, Davao City and soon Catalina Lake Residences in Orion, Bataan.

Following this trend, Sta. Lucia is preparing to offer more of this kind of projects in Rizal, Laguna and Batangas. The property developer is also offering flexible payment plans to attract more investors.

“We understand that a lot of prospective property buyers are a bit reluctant to invest even up to this day because the pandemic is not over and some are still recovering financially from the pandemic. Because of this, Sta. Lucia is offering flexible payment plans that could allow interested buyers to pursue their investment at a much more affordable monthly payment,” he said.

SLI reported a net income of P2.84 billion last year, up 66 per cent from 2020. Gross revenues were 24 per cent higher at P8.37 billion than the previous year.

“Property buyers’ interest started to bounce back starting in the second half of 2021 and as reflected in the significant increase in the number of inquiries and website visits. Sales have also improved compared to the preceding year.

This 2022, the company is very optimistic to achieve even higher sales turn-out compared to the last two years as we return to normalcy. In the first half of the year we have launched the expansion of our residential project on Rizal and a new project in Bataan – both projects are well received by buyers as initial sales take-ups are impressive.”

With more than 250 projects located across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, Sta. Lucia assures its buyers that there is a project that would suit the buyer’s requirement whether it is in terms of cost, location or property features.