Here is why the New HONOR X8a is the Champion of its Segment

After achieving outstanding results with HONOR X9a launch, the global technology brand revealed the latest member of the reliable X Series – HONOR X8a – with a top–notch camera system and a wide range of outstanding specs in a sleek and compact design. These comprehensive features make HONOR X8a the ultimate choice for consumers who are looking for a high-performing and feature-rich smartphone that can meet all of their needs. Whether for work or personal use, HONOR X8a offers a wide range of capabilities that can help you stay productive, connected, and entertained throughout the day. Let’s dig into the details.

Timeless Iconic Design with a Premium Look and Feel

At first glance, you will feel impressed by the appearance of HONOR X8a. The flat-edge design with smooth rounded corners gives it a modern and sophisticated look, making it a great choice for anyone who values style and aesthetics. Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g weigh, HONOR X8a provides a more comfortable and secure grip while also giving the device a distinct and recognizable look.

New to the X Series and inspired by nature, the Cyan Lake color is both calming and invigorating, providing a sense of tranquility and vibrancy that is perfect for modern technology. The unique greenish-blue color is also eye-catching and trendy for those who value style and fashion and differentiate themselves from others.

In terms of fingerprints and smudges, the matte finish is less likely to show these marks compared to a glossy finish, which can highlight every single fingerprint or smudge. This is because matte finishes scatter light rather than reflecting it directly, which makes it harder for fingerprints and smudges to stand out. In addition, the matte finish texture makes HONOR X8a looks sleek and sophisticated, while also making it easier to maintain and keep clean over time.

Clarity like no other with 100MP Ultra Camera

HONOR X8a’s camera is top-of-the-line, capturing magnificent photos with extreme clarity that are sure to impress even the most discerning photographer, thanks to its 100MP Triple Camera System. The camera on this device truly stands out with its ability to capture stunning images under all scenarios. Whether you’re taking photos near or afar from the subject captured, the camera can produce clear and vivid images that are sure to impress.

With the Dual View Recording, you can record two different perspectives simultaneously by using two cameras – filming with both the front and rear cameras or just the rear camera setup – instead of one. By shooting with the front and rear cameras, the video will show what’s recorded by the front and rear cameras side by side. When using two rear cameras, the dual view shows the full view of the scene while also capturing a close-up, showing two perspectives at once on one screen.

Packing a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, the HONOR X8a enables users to easily capture sweeping vistas or large groups of people with the wide-angle lens. With a large aperture, the camera also allows more light in when producing an image, resulting in better picture quality while producing a shallow depth of field effect. The HONOR X8a is also equipped with a Macro Camera allowing users to take close-up photos of small objects, like flowers or insects, with incredible detail.

Overall, the superior capabilities on HONOR X8a make it the perfect choice for everyone. Whether you’re a professional photographer looking for a powerful camera that can capture stunning images in any setting, or just someone who enjoys taking photos and wants a camera that can deliver excellent results, this device has you covered.

Solid Performance of the Battery Throughout the Day

Having a battery with a solid performance that can last throughout the day with uninterrupted use is a key feature that many people look for when choosing a device, especially a smartphone. I was pleasantly surprised by HONOR X8a, as I was able to extensively use it throughout the day, including browsing the web, streaming videos, and playing games, without worrying about the battery running out of charge. The smartphone comes with 4500mAh which is really good as you will no longer have to constantly monitor the battery level or carry around a portable charger.

Verdict

To wrap it up, the combination of the HONOR X8a iconic design, advanced camera capabilities and powerful performance make it a must-have for anyone looking for a premium and sophisticated technology experience.

Pricing and Availability

Designed for fashion-forward trendsetters, the HONOR X8a is available in three stunning colors[1]: all-new Cyan Lake, dazzling Titanium Silver, and classic Midnight Black. HONOR X8a is now available for pre-order in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, KM Trading, Nesto, SDG, and Noon for AED 899. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 268 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and 1-year extended warranty.