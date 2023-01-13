HONOR launches the all-new HONOR X9a with superior screen quality and durability in the UAE

Global technology brand, HONOR, has once again reinvented its offerings to cater to digital audiences by launching the all-new HONOR X9a in the UAE market through an event held in Dubai. The event shed the light on the iconic design of HONOR X9a and the craftsmanship of the “Dynamic Eye” camera design. The latest addition to the HONOR X Series delivers remarkable upgrades across the display, battery and performance with a 120Hz AMOLED Curved Display[1], massive 5100mAh battery and 256GB large storage all packed in a compact design. Available at an exciting price and with amazing gifts during the pre-order, the HONOR X9a is set to make technology more accessible with reliable manufacturing to users in the Middle East Region.

“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our global customers through continuous technological innovation”, said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), GCC Country Manager of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “Packed with substantial upgrades, the HONOR X9a offers our latest smartphone solutions including an exceptional display and compelling design features without the premium price tag, setting a new standard for the industry’s affordable category.”

Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X9a is available in three stunning colors[2]: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Midnight Black.

An All-round Display for a Remarkable Viewing Experience

The HONOR X9a has been designed with a top tier 120Hz AMOLED 45-degree Curved Display[3], that offers incredible responsiveness while gaming or watching and displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colors. Coupled with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93%[4] screen-to-body ratio and the durable Curved Tempered Glass, the class-leading display on the HONOR X9a offers an exceptional viewing experience.

In games where quick reflexes are required, users will appreciate the responsiveness of the HONOR X9a’s display, which supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate[5] and a 300Hz touch sampling rate[6], allowing the device to almost instantly register and react to user inputs. Holding the device with one hand, the HONOR X9a offers an innovative mistouch prevention enabled by AI technology to prevent unnecessary hassle caused by accidental inputs.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland[7] for low blue light emissions, the HONOR X9a is easy on the eyes, and features industry leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering, further alleviating eye fatigue stemming from prolonged use for safer, more comfortable reading. Holding the device with one hand, the HONOR X9a offers an innovative mistouch prevention enabled by AI technology to prevent unnecessary hassle caused by accidental inputs.

Exceptionally Slim Design with the iconic “Dynamic Eye”

Inheriting the same iconic circular camera layout as HONOR’s flagship Magic Series line-up, the HONOR X9a features a symmetrical Dynamic Eye camera design at the back, making premium smartphone design more accessible. Placing the three cameras and the flashlight equally along the Star Ring, the HONOR X9a brings the beauty of balance and harmony to life.

Shaped the cameras as star eyes in a perfect circle, the Dynamic Eye design on the HONOR X9a features a crisp, clean rim that leaves more space inside than the previous generation, and it is to compose the diversity and beauty in a balanced circular space, also taking forms from them. The Matrix Star Ring is the star eye to see beauty. From atoms to star, the beauty of circular space is everything in everywhere. The minimalist yet elegant design symbolizes the limitless potential of everyone, inspiring users to harness their creativity and achieve more in life.

Arranged along the Dynamic, the powerful Triple Camera system – comprising a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera[8], a 5MP Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera – allows users to capture their daily lives in photos and videos that can be shared with friends and family at the touch of a button.

Long-lasting Battery in a Compact Design

Despite being just 7.9mm[9] thin and 175g[10]in weight, the HONOR X9a features an ultra-large 5100mAh[11] battery to support up to 29 hours of YouTube Music streaming, 24 hours of YouTube streaming, 19 hours of TikTok browsing, up to 21 hours of social media exploring or 11 hours of gaming [12] on a single charge, perfect for users who prefer to remain active throughout the day without having to worry about running out of power.

On a single full charge, the HONOR X9a supports up to 2 days of daily use[13] for uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the go. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming[14], sparing users the worry over low battery. The HONOR X9, after running more than 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, is still energetic to run normally after 3 years.

Immense Storage for Your Needs

Keeping all your memories may usually take up lots of storage but the HONOR X9a includes a built-in 256GB storage, so users can be sure of having enough space for all of their special moments and favorite content with them no matter where they go. 128GB storage will also be available exclusively at HONOR Online Store and Sharaf DG, so consumer can choose according to their preferences and needs.

Discover a Wide Range of Benefits on Hihonor.com

As a consumer-centric brand, HONOR searches continuously for new ways to elevate the users’ experience, and as a part of its strategy and through its Official Online Store, HONOR has offered a wide range of offers and special gifts on Hihonor.com. With the aim to provide consumers with multiple options to choose from, HONOR extend its offering to include an exclusive version of HONOR X9a with 128GB storage on the HONOR Online Store.

During the pre-order phase of HONOR X9a, the first 100 orders will receive an exciting gift, while all consumers who bought HONOR X9a will enter a lucky draw and stand a chance to win another HONOR X9a. For those who are looking to upgrade their digital portfolio of smart devices, they will have the opportunity to benefit from 50% off on wearables when they purchase HONOR X9a. Moreover, all orders through HONOR Online Store will be processed with Free Cash on Delivery & 7 days Free Return options.

HONOR partnered with NorthLadder, which is the #1 device Trade-in player in MEA region. Starting from Jan 7th people can enjoy the newly added trade-in service, which allows them to replace their old smartphones with new phones from HONOR for less, including the upcoming HONOR X9a, and the iconic HONOR 70 5G. It will be a great opportunity for users to upgrade their smartphones while saving money.

Starting from 14th January, the HONOR X9a – 256GB Version – will be available to pre-order in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Etisalat, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG for AED 1299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 268 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and 1-year screen protection. In addition, HONOR X9a will come with 128GB version available exclusively HONOR Online Store at a price of AED 1199 and with free gifts including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and 1-year screen protection.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com.

[1] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).​

[2] Availability of color options may vary by region and market.

[3] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).​

[4] Data from HONOR labs.

[5] The screen refresh rate may vary by application.

[6] The touch sampling rate may vary by application.

[7] The screen has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification. This product is not for medical use and does not have therapeutic functions.

[8] The rear main camera is a 64MP camera. Actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.

[9] Data from HONOR labs.

[10] Data from HONOR labs. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.

[11] Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5000mAh.

[12] Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.

[13] Data from HONOR labs.

[14] Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.