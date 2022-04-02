Immerse yourself in portable top quality audio experience with Huawei Sound Joy

Whenever Filipinos in the UAE head out to enjoy picnics or at home – music is already part and parcel of their get-togethers.

And now, a brand-new speaker can elevate and make their get-togethers and bonding experience more fun and memorable with its portability, amazing sound quality and battery efficiency – the HUAWEI Sound Joy.

Here’s our in-depth review:

Superb sound quality. The HUAWEI Sound Joy is co-engineered with Devialet, one of the world’s most-renowned brand names when it comes to speakers. It is powered with Devialet’s two-way speaker system and its SAM® technology which plays top quality audio – whether that’s music, podcasts, or even as your speaker for your videoke sessions! As for the volume, you can enjoy frequencies up to 20kHz (-10 dB) and it even goes as loud as 79 [email protected] through its 10W Silk Dome Tweeter.

Portable full-blast audio experience. Elevate your music experience as you enjoy both loud, clean high-frequency sounds and deep low-frequency sounds in clear audio quality even at high volumes. The HUAWEI Sound Joy packs two passive radiators that users can find on both ends of the speaker to reduce vibrations, thanks to its state-of-the-art ‘Push-push’ technology.

Incredible battery life. One charge is enough for the HUAWEI Sound Joy to pack up to 26 hours of your immersive auditory experience, thanks to a huge 8,800 mAh battery! In addition, the HUAWEI Sound Joy also supports 40W fast charging – which means that you only need 10 minutes of charging in order to enjoy another hour of playback!

Light up the night. One of the HUAWEI Sound Joy’s coolest features is its light ring on top of the speaker that has a variety of functions including a battery-level indicator, a function indicator that glows up your speaker in multi-colored light effects whenever the music plays, and more!

Two’s a crowd. In addition, users can even link up two HUAWEI Sound Joys to instantly create a stereo speaker system! All they need to do is to shake both speakers simultaneously to enjoy this unique feature.

Tap it up. One tap is all it takes to transfer all of your favorite music from your smartphone to the HUAWEI Sound Joy, making it easy to enjoy music that you love.

Filipinos and UAE residents can now get their hands on the HUAWEI Sound Joy starting from AED 599.