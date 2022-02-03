FAQs about Hotel 101 as an investment for OFWs

Hotel 101 in Cebu is poised to become a tourist hub with its strategic location nearby the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The condominium hotel or ‘condotel’ project, which will be built on a 5,493sqm commercial lot, will be the largest of its kind in the Visayas region. The condotel has 548 hotel rooms as well as well-designed amenities such as a conference center, business center, retail strip, rooftop bar, spa, gym, and swimming pool to cater to both leisure and business tourists.

Here are the most common questions for OFWs who wish to invest in Hotel 101:

What is a condominium hotel (condotel)?

– A condotel is a hotel that is also a condominium. The units of Hotel 101 are individually owned, although they are managed by Hotel of Asia Management Corp.

What separates Hotel 101 from timeshare and condominium rentals?

– All Hotel 101 investors have complete ownership of their apartments and are able to profit from passive income. Simply purchase a unit from Hotel 101, and DoubleDragon Properties will take care of the rest.

How can I earn from a condotel in Hotel 101?

– Regardless of whether your unit was used or not, 30% of Gross Room Revenue is divided equally among all unit owners. By the 16th day of the following month, your monthly income share is deposited directly into your bank account.

What other privileges do I have as an owner of a unit at Hotel 101?

– All investors get complimentary nights at Hotel 101 sites around the country.

If my spouse is a foreigner, is s/he allowed to own a Hotel 101 unit?

– Yes, foreign citizens are allowed to own up to 40% of Hotel 101 units.

Meet DoubleDragon Properties at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. DoubleDragon Properties is a silver sponsor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.