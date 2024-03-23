Beggar believes witchcraft talisman increases donations

An Asian beggar, whom the Dubai Police arrested, was found to be in possession of witchcraft talismans.

According to the police, the female beggar was carrying papers, witchcraft talismans, and a magic veil. The beggar believes that witchcraft talismans influence people to give her money.

The woman’s arrest was in line with the government’s anti-begging campaign, which aims to discourage people from begging. It also aims to inform people that begging is a crime in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the beggar was arrested in a residential area.

Brigadier Al Shamsi said that many beggars ask for money during the holy month of Ramadan, appealing to everyone’s generosity. He also said that these methods usually involve deceptive, fabricated stories, and that the criminals usually beg near mosque entrances, hospitals, clinics, markets, and on the streets.

For those who want to report beggars, Brigadier Al Shamsi said to contact the toll-free number 901 or use the “Police Eye” service on Dubai Police’s smart app. They can also report cyber beggars through www.ecrime.ae.