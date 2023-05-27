Celine Dion cancels world tour due to health issues

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced on Friday that she was cancelling the rest of her “Courage World Tour” through April 2024 to focus on her recovery from a serious medical condition.

Dion, 55, first shared publicly on December 2022 through an Instagram video that she has been “dealing with problems with her health for a long time.”

The singer was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called “Stiff Person Syndrome” or SPS that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

People with SPS can experience greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

In the video, she shared that these spasms affect every aspect of her daily life—not allowing her vocal chords to sing the way she used to.

On Friday, Dion posted an announcement on Instagram that the remaining schedules for her world tour won’t push through as planned.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” she added.

The tour’s European stretch includes 42 shows in seven cities from late August to early October, and another 17 cities during the spring of 2024. Dion said that tickets purchased for the 42 cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale.

The Grammy-winning singer is best known for hits like “Because You Loved Me,” “My Heart Will Go On” and “All By Myself,” among many.