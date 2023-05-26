Missing Filipino teen found dead in California

A teenage Filipino-American who was initially reported as missing has been found dead in California according to a GMA News report.

The man identified as Jordan Caoile was found in an open field in Moreno Valley, police said. He was reported missing on May 15.

Authorities are still investigating Caoile’s cause of death and his family has requested privacy. No foul play has been suspected so far and the police are not going after suspects in the case.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you that one of our students, Jordan Caoile, passed away. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, this is the only information we are able to share,” Matt McCain, the school’s principal of Vista Del Lago High School, said in a statement.

“Our students’ and staff’s emotional and academic well-being is important to us. We understand some students and staff may know Jordan and his family, and that this news is challenging to hear. Although we cannot predict how anyone may react, we are sensitive to our grieving Raven family. We will post more information on the resources that will be available Monday for students that are impacted by this news. We are here for his family and our entire Raven family who is grieving right now,” he added.