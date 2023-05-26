NewsTFT News

Missing Filipino teen found dead in California

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: GMA News

A teenage Filipino-American who was initially reported as missing has been found dead in California according to a GMA News report.

The man identified as Jordan Caoile was found in an open field in Moreno Valley, police said. He was reported missing on May 15.

Authorities are still investigating Caoile’s cause of death and his family has requested privacy.  No foul play has been suspected so far and the police are not going after suspects in the case.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you that one of our students, Jordan Caoile, passed away. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, this is the only information we are able to share,” Matt McCain, the school’s principal of Vista Del Lago High School, said in a statement.

“Our students’ and staff’s emotional and academic well-being is important to us. We understand some students and staff may know Jordan and his family, and that this news is challenging to hear. Although we cannot predict how anyone may react, we are sensitive to our grieving Raven family. We will post more information on the resources that will be available Monday for students that are impacted by this news. We are here for his family and our entire Raven family who is grieving right now,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pagasa 1

PAGASA: Mawar intensifies and may reach peak in 24 hours

3 hours ago
job applicants 1

SWS: 69% of Filipinos say job hunting is hard

3 hours ago
National Commission for Culture and the Arts

NCCA to create task force for restoration of fire-razed Manila Central Post Office

3 hours ago
world bank

World Bank vows more support for PH

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button