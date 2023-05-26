NewsTFT News

Ajman Police warns public against fake job advertisements

The Ajman Police has issued a clarification on Thursday regarding fake job advertisements that are circulating on social media.

On its official Facebook page, the Ajman Police clarified that the rumors about their department offering employment opportunities to all nationalities is false.

“Ajman Police General Command denies what social media pioneers are circulating about opening recruitment door to all nationalities, alternatives and other baseless details,”  the authority said.

“Ajman police calls on the general public to adopt news and advertisements from their official sources, warning of the consequences of spreading rumors, confirming that it will be on the lookout for everyone who begs him to spread rumors,” it added.

With this, the police are closely monitoring the situation and are on the lookout for those causing and spreading misinformation.

