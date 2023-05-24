Sharjah Aquarium releases 8 endangered turtles on World Turtle Day

In celebration of the World Turtle Day, the Sharjah Aquarium, operating under the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), has released eight medium to large green and hawksbill turtles into the sea off Al Hamriyah beach in Sharjah on Tuesday.

This initiative serves as a valuable opportunity to educate the public about the crucial role these creatures play in UAE’s marine ecosystems and to encourage the public to take part in protecting the UAE’s marine biodiversity.

The Sharjah Aquarium has released green turtles which are colloquially referred to as “Sherry.” The name of this kind of turtle originates from the green hue of their bodies.

In a report from WAM, it explained that green turtles have a maximum length of 120 cm and are recognized as an endangered species. Despite their ability to live for 70 years or more, they face numerous threats to their survival.

Meanwhile, hawksbill turtles, known locally as “Ahmsa,” are also classified as endangered. These turtles, characterized by their distinctive beak-like mouth, can grow up to 114 cm in length and live for approximately 50 years.

The released turtles that range from 5 to 30 years old, have undergone rehabilitation after being found in poor condition, as part of a dedicated program that rehabilitate sick or injured turtles found by the public and local fishermen.

Through this program, these marine creatures are given thorough health assessments and necessary care which ensures their full recovery before releasing them back into their natural habitats.

The turtle release is part of SMA’s long-running Social Responsibility Initiative, “Because We Care,” which was first launched in 2009 and has since successfully aided and released 30 turtles back into their natural habitats.