Degamo wife thanks NBI for filing murder complains vs Teves

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo thanked the National Bureau of Investigation for filing murder charges against suspended Negros Oriental Arnie Teves.

Teves is the alleged mastermind of the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“The long wait is finally over,” Degamo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Degamo said she is no longer surprised when she heard that some suspects of the case decided to get a lawyer and recant some of their statements.

“Hindi naman po lahat ng kasong kriminal na may mga pagbawi sa kanilang mga testimony ay will end up na nasasayang lang kasi may nananalo pa ring mga kaso,” Degamo said.

“Our wait is quite long. And I would believe because it was a long wait, it was a well-polished and a solid case,” she said in a separate interview on ABS-CBN News.

“I was also assured that what we have on hand… in terms of evidence, we will still be able to win this case,” she added.

Degamo said she will continue to push fot the expulsion of Teves from the House of Representatives.

“We might explore another avenue to have him expelled like the angle on gambling,” the mayor said.

“I think the reason why Congressman Arnie wouldn’t confirm nor deny whether or not he sought asylum in another country was because of fear it might really be the reason that he will be expelled,” she said.

“I will be very happy if Congress will pursue that, not just me, along with me are hundreds and maybe thousand others from Negros Oriental who would love to see him expelled from work,” Degamo added.