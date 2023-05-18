NewsTFT News

Degamo wife thanks NBI for filing murder complains vs Teves

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo thanked the National Bureau of Investigation for filing murder charges against suspended Negros Oriental Arnie Teves.

Teves is the alleged mastermind of the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“The long wait is finally over,” Degamo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Degamo said she is no longer surprised when she heard that some suspects of the case decided to get a lawyer and recant some of their statements.

“Hindi naman po lahat ng kasong kriminal na may mga pagbawi sa kanilang mga testimony ay will end up na nasasayang lang kasi may nananalo pa ring mga kaso,” Degamo said.

“Our wait is quite long. And I would believe because it was a long wait, it was a well-polished and a solid case,” she said in a separate interview on ABS-CBN News.

“I was also assured that what we have on hand… in terms of evidence, we will still be able to win this case,” she added.

Degamo said she will continue to push fot the expulsion of Teves from the House of Representatives.

“We might explore another avenue to have him expelled like the angle on gambling,” the mayor said.

“I think the reason why Congressman Arnie wouldn’t confirm nor deny whether or not he sought asylum in another country was because of fear it might really be the reason that he will be expelled,” she said.

“I will be very happy if Congress will pursue that, not just me, along with me are hundreds and maybe thousand others from Negros Oriental who would love to see him expelled from work,” Degamo added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

angkas

CA retains decision of declaring Mandaluyong’s ‘riding-in-tandem’ ban as unconstitutional

1 hour ago
MGQ 5737

BCDA invites foreigners and overseas Filipino to invest in New Clark City

1 hour ago
chris hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila on June 5 for Extraction 2 film

2 hours ago
makdah

UAE’s Director of Market Intelligence presents business opportunities to Pinoy entrepreneurs in PPIE 2023

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button