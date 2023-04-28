Buckle Up for Dubai’s Biggest Motor Show at Silicon Central Mall!

Dubai’s biggest motor show is back — and it’s louder and more action-packed than ever!

Don’t miss this grand event happening on April 29 and 30 at the Silicon Central Mall in Dubai Silicon Oasis, from 4PM to 10PM. Car enthusiasts will get to experience the most thrilling motor show for two days, for free!

Visitors will witness the latest and greatest in automotive technology, from sleek sports cars to rugged off-roaders. With a big number of exhibitors showcasing their best vehicles this year, you’ll be able to explore a wide variety of models and styles. Plus, there could be interactive exhibits and displays, giving you the chance to get up close and personal with these impressive machines.

But wait, there’s more! The motor show at the Silicon Central Mall is also a great opportunity to connect with other car lovers and industry professionals. Meet representatives from major car manufacturers and dealerships, and network with fellow fans of the automotive world.

And the fun surprises don’t stop there, car aficionados are in for a sweet treat — you will have the chance to win a Gift Card!

To participate in their “Snap and Win” contest, simply follow the steps below:

Take a photo with the cars ​at the Motor Show from April 29th to 30th in Silicon Central Upload the photo on your social media (Instagram or Facebook)​ Tag Silicon Central in the photo ​ Use the hashtag #SiliconCentralMotorShow

With so much to see and do, the motor show in Silicon Central is the perfect destination for car lovers of all ages this weekend. Whether you’re looking to buy your dream car or simply enjoy a day out with friends and family, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

So mark your calendars on April 29 and 30, and get ready for a weekend full of high-adrenaline fun at the Silicon Central Motor Show!

Follow their Facebook and Instagram @siliconcentral to stay updated on the latest news of the biggest motor show in Dubai.