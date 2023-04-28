NewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution warns residents vs wire fraud

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department/Twitter

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecutor’s Office has alerted residents on Friday about the dangers of wire fraud amidst reports of fraudulent activity on social networks and other digital mediums.

Such activities lure individuals into schemes promising quick profits, attractive returns, and high rewards contrary to the truth.

According to the Public Prosecution, wire fraud is a punishable offence under the law and anyone caught violating it will face imprisonment of at least one year or a fine of at least AED250,000, and up to AED1,000,000.

Violation of this law includes the following: unlawfully appropriating movable assets, benefits, documents, or signatures using fraudulent means, a false name, or by assuming an erroneous capacity using the information network, electronic information system, or any computer means.

The office has urged internet and social media users to be vigilant and avoid dealing with unauthorized or unscrupulous parties who use misleading advertising and marketing techniques to entice their victims to wire money for imaginary financial profits.

Residents are also warned that before conducting any transaction or financial activity, they should ensure first that these entities have the necessary licenses from relevant authorities.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled design 36

Buckle Up for Dubai’s Biggest Motor Show at Silicon Central Mall!

2 hours ago
rockwell 1

Key factors to consider when investing in Philippine real estate

4 hours ago
the turnover

The turnover: OFW services shift to DMW

4 hours ago
Untitled design 35

Taste the authentic flavors of Chinese tea at Yao Yi Tea House

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button