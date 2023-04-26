Dubai Police receives over 49,000 calls on Eid Al Fitr

Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre has recorded a total of 49,929 phone calls from April 21 to 23, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Out of the 49,929 calls, 48,227 were directed to the emergency hotline (999), with the remaining 1,702 calls made to the call centre (901).

Aside from this, the call centre also handled 382 emails and 858 messages via the “Live Chat” service on the Dubai Police website.

This significant number of queries attended by the staff shows their efficiency in handling different kinds of inquiries and reports from the public.

Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Muhairi, the Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, reminded the public to use the emergency numbers for its specific purposes: the number 999 should be dialed only for critical situations, while the number 901 should be contacted for non-emergencies and other general inquiries about Dubai Police’s services.