RTA announces metro, tram, bus timings during Eid Al Fitr holiday

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the business hours of the Dubai metro, tram, bus, and all its services during this year’s Eid Al Fitr holiday. The holiday begins from April 20 (Thursday), and depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival, residents will get either four of five days off.

Metro and Tram

Metro Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 05:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day) and on Sunday from 8:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will be operating from Thursday to Saturday from 6:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day) and on Sunday from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Public Buses

The timings of public bus stations across Dubai will be from 6:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day). The timings of the metro feeder bus stations will be synchronized with the timing of the first and last metro journeys.

Abras

Abra timings during the Eid Al Fitr holiday from 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawaal will be as follows: Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am to 11:35 PM, Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am to 11:55 pm, Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10:00 am to 11:55 pm, Baniyas – Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 12:20 am (of the following day), Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Seef (CR7) from 03:10 pm to 11:05 pm, Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from 4:00 pm to 11:35 pm, Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 08:00 am to 11:50 pm, Souk Al Marfa – Dubai Old Souq (CR12) from 04:20 pm to 10:50 pm, Souk Al Marfa – Deira Old Souq (CR13) from 4:05 pm to 10:35 pm, tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry

The Dubai Ferry schedules in Eid al Fitr will be as follows: Al Ghubaiba – Marina Mall and vice versa (FR1) at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba at 2:20 pm and 7:20 pm, Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall at 1:50 pm and 6:50 pm, Bluewaters – Al Ghubaiba at 1:20 pm and 6:20 pm, Bluewaters – Marina Mall at 2:50 pm and 7:50 pm, tourist trips from Seef (FR3) at 4:30 pm, tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, Souk Al Marfa – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) from 6:15 pm to 9:45 p.m.

Water Taxi

The Water Taxi: Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:15 pm to 11:45 pm, on request from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The customer must book in advance.

Public Parking

During Eid Al Fitr holiday, public parking fees will be free of charge from 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawaal, except for multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will resume on 4th Shawaal.