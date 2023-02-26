NewsTechnologyTFT News

Starlink internet service now available in the Philippines

SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday that its satellite internet service, Starlink, is now available in the Philippines.

The internet service is offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps. Users can go to Starlink’s website and input their address in the country to check availability of the satellite internet service in their area.

Starlink’s residential services come with a one-time equipment fee of P29,320 for the hardware required to access the service. After an initial 30-day trial period, consumers must pay P2,700 a month.

However, according to Starlink, customers are not contracted to maintain a subscription to their service for any period of time, meaning, a subscriber can cancel anytime.

Shipping the hardware will take an estimated two to three weeks after the order has been placed.

The SpaceX division offers broadband services delivered via its network of over 1,600 low-orbit satellites that can reach remote areas in the country. The Philippines is the first in Southeast Asia to receive its services.

