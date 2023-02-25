‘No work, no pay’ for Feb. 24 holiday: DOLE

The “no work, no pay” policy will apply to employees who would skip work on Friday.

This is based on Labor Advisory 82 issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after Malacañang declared Feb. 24 as a special non-working day.

“If the employee does not work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement,” said the advisory dated Feb. 23 and released on Friday morning.

On the other hand, employees who report to work are entitled to get extra pay.

“For work done during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130%),” the DOLE said.

“For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked),” it added.

On the other hand, if the employee went to work during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, “the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 150%).”

“For work done in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage × 150% × 130% × number of hours worked),” the DOLE added.

In Proclamation 167 issued Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared Feb. 24 a special non-working day in commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution’s 37th anniversary, in lieu of Feb. 25, which falls on a Saturday.

The proclamation said the measure is based on the principle of holiday economics to enable Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of a longer weekend. (PNA)