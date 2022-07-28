Philippine Business Council, Abu Dhabi Chamber vow to boost trade ties

A Philippine Business Council (PBC) delegation visited the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday to further strengthen the cooperation between the Chamber and Filipino investors in the UAE capital.

Both sides reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and increase the level of cooperation in diverse sectors.

Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri highlighted the strong trade and economic relations between the UAE capital and the Philippines.

He assured the chamber’s readiness to cooperate with the Philippine Business Council in providing Filipino investors and entrepreneurs with all the necessary information about Abu Dhabi’s business opportunities.

PBC Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit, on his part, said that the Council is looking to increase cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Chamber to support the business community in Abu Dhabi and the Philippines, increase the flow of investments and ease the movement of trade between the two countries.

Raganit provided a summary of the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi, describing it as a non-profit organisation established in June 2003 as a business group composed of businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals connected with local companies who share a common interest in developing local businesses, and trade and investment between the Philippines and the UAE.

He highlighted that the UAE is considered the Middle East’s top trading partner in the Philippines and one of the most favourable investment markets in the world.

Prof Raganit sought an increase in visits between entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in the Philippines to inform businesses in both countries about the investment opportunities and increase the level of cooperation in all economic sectors.