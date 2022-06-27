3 Pinoy workers injured at Chinese-owned plant in Tagoloan

Three Filipino workers were injured in an accident that occurred at a Chinese-owned steel plant in the industrial town of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

Leo Liu, spokesman for Sanjai Steel Corp., who identified the injured Filipino workers as Sintos Hilario, Janjan Butlig and Cal John Philip Galorio, said they sustained burns on their bodies in a high temperature hydraulic oil hose burst.

The workers were in stable condition and Liu told The Manila Times that the accident took place on Friday morning.

The company rejected rumors of an explosion even as officials from the Department of Labor and Employment and the Bureau of Fire Protection have rushed to the steel plant.