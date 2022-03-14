Robredo rules out forming coalition govt with Communist Party if she wins presidency

Vice President Leni Robredo has ruled out forming coalition government with the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army – National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) if she were to be elected president of the Philippines in the upcoming elections.

She belied claims that spread through SMS that her camp will be aligning with communist leader Jose Ma. Sison if she wins the presidency.

“Para klaro: kasinungalingan ito,” she said. “Once and for all: Kaliwa, kanan, taas, baba, lahat handa tayong pakinggan — basta tapat, mapayapa, at handang magtrabaho para iangat ang buhay ng Pilipino.”

Robredo said she does not condone the use of violence to solve any problems and will not ally with anyone doing that.

“Yung mga talagang kilala ako, alam na hindi ako naniniwala sa dahas para solusyonan ang anumang problema. Alam na tutol ako sa sinumang pumupulot ng armas para maggiit ng sariling agenda. Hindi ako makikipag-alyansa sa mga ganun or sa mga naniniwala dun. Priority ko ang magtrabaho sa mapayapang paraan para sa dignidad ng bawat tao, ang empowered and responsible exercise of freedoms, at ang fairness,” she added.

Robredo has been the main target of disinformation campaigns on social media with former senator and current presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. identified as the main beneficiary of misleading posts.

“Alam yan ng lahat ng katrabaho ko, kasama na ang mga nasa uniformed services, na mukhang sila ang tinatarget ng mga ganitong disinformation at propaganda. Kaya pwede ba. Gusto nyong pigilin ang momentum ng People’s Campaign? Try harder. O better yet: Sumali na lang kaya kayo? Ipanalo na natin ‘to,” she said.