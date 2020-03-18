Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18 20, 5:15 pm

NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE

Mar 18 2020

(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

COVID-19 infected man who planned to spread virus dies in Japan

by | News

Mar. 18, 20 | 5:15 pm

Photo taken March 4, 2020 shows a man infected with the new coronavirus at a pub in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture. Photo courtesy of the pub operator, via Kyodo News

A man who planned to spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Japan after contracting it died at a hospital in Japan on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo News, the 57-year-old man went to a Filipino pub in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture last March 4 and bared that he intends to spread the virus.

The police launched a probe after a worker in her 30s at the pub tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 outbreak shuts nearly all schools in Japan

Authorities said the man left his home and rode a taxi after being diagnosed with the virus.

He went to an “izakaya” Japanese-style drinking establishment and stayed there for 15 minutes before going to the pub.

READ ON: DOH: No travel ban to Japan amid COVID-19 outbreak

Officials added that he stayed for 40 minutes in the pub where he sang karaoke and even mingled with the female worker whom he infected.

There are 1,589 cases of COVID-19 in Japan.

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

