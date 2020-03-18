COVID-19 infected man who planned to spread virus dies in Japan

Photo taken March 4, 2020 shows a man infected with the new coronavirus at a pub in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture. Photo courtesy of the pub operator, via Kyodo News

A man who planned to spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Japan after contracting it died at a hospital in Japan on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo News, the 57-year-old man went to a Filipino pub in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture last March 4 and bared that he intends to spread the virus.

The police launched a probe after a worker in her 30s at the pub tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities said the man left his home and rode a taxi after being diagnosed with the virus.

He went to an “izakaya” Japanese-style drinking establishment and stayed there for 15 minutes before going to the pub.

Officials added that he stayed for 40 minutes in the pub where he sang karaoke and even mingled with the female worker whom he infected.

There are 1,589 cases of COVID-19 in Japan.