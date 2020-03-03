Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus disease

Mar 03 2020

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...

Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman

Mar 03 2020

Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...

UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread

Mar 03 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...

Trump says it's still 'safe' to hold campaign amid COVID-19

Mar 03 2020

United States President Donald Trump insisted that it's still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won't be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. "I think it's very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country," Trump said. "You could...

COVID-19 outbreak shuts nearly all schools in Japan

by | News

Mar. 03, 20 | 7:27 am

Kyodo News

Almost all prefectures in Japan had started closing schools on Monday to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered the closure of all schools until April.

The move according to a report by Japan Times caused confusion on local authorities, some schools had their final classes or left their facilities open for children who were unable to stay at home while their parents work.

Meanwhile, Shimane prefectural government who had not reported any COVID-19 cases yet said it would not close any of its schools.

This has caused concern to some residents as they become worried that the school could become a source of infection.

There more than 970 cases of COVID-19 in Japan as of this posting.

READ MORE: Dubai educational authority orders private schools to stop events, gatherings for children

READ MORE: Bahrain cancels classes, suspends flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

