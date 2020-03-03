COVID-19 outbreak shuts nearly all schools in Japan

Kyodo News

Almost all prefectures in Japan had started closing schools on Monday to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered the closure of all schools until April.

The move according to a report by Japan Times caused confusion on local authorities, some schools had their final classes or left their facilities open for children who were unable to stay at home while their parents work.

Meanwhile, Shimane prefectural government who had not reported any COVID-19 cases yet said it would not close any of its schools.

This has caused concern to some residents as they become worried that the school could become a source of infection.

There more than 970 cases of COVID-19 in Japan as of this posting.

