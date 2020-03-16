Luzon Lockdown: Over 53.3 million Filipinos to be affected as majority of establishments, offices close; public transpo to be suspended amid COVID-19 spread in PH

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
Jack Ma donates 50K test kits to PH
Senator Manny Pacquiao thanked the richest Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating at least 50,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits. In a series of photos released by Pacquiao's office, the Alibaba founder reportedly gave 50,000 worth of test kits through...
Duterte appeals for bills payment extension, volunteers to pay rent
President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to go all out and even volunteered to pay the rent of those who can’t pay due to the stay-at-home policy imposed by the government as part of the ‘enhanced community quarantine’ in Luzon. It’s unclear if Duterte is serious in his...
Several cities in Metro Manila imposed curfew amid COVID-19 spread
Several local government units of cities in Metro Manila issued ordinances imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The nine-hour curfew is in line with the proposal of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to impose...
President Duterte announced the new directive of an “enhanced community quarantine” that is expected to implement stricter measures in the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.
An estimated 53.3 million Filipinos will be affected as the enhanced community quarantine for Luzon will mean strict home quarantine in all households, suspension of transportation, regulated provision of food and essential health services, as well as a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to ensure the strict implementation of the lockdown.
Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo revealed the new measure following a meeting with the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease, on the second day of NCR’s community quarantine.
