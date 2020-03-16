Luzon Lockdown: Over 53.3 million Filipinos to be affected as majority of establishments, offices close; public transpo to be suspended amid COVID-19 spread in PH

Photo from PhilAtlas.com

President Duterte announced the new directive of an “enhanced community quarantine” that is expected to implement stricter measures in the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

An estimated 53.3 million Filipinos will be affected as the enhanced community quarantine for Luzon will mean strict home quarantine in all households, suspension of transportation, regulated provision of food and essential health services, as well as a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to ensure the strict implementation of the lockdown.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo revealed the new measure following a meeting with the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease, on the second day of NCR’s community quarantine.