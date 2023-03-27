Triathlete dies in Ironman 70.3 race in Davao

Event organizers of the Ironman 70.3 race have confirmed the death of a triathlete who participated in the race in Davao on Sunday, March 26.

ALVEO IRONMAN 70.3 Davao confirmed on a Facebook post the athlete’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at IRONMAN 70.3 Davao. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of the race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support.” it said in a Facebook post.

In a report from SunStar Davao, the participant was identified as Jerry Kasim, a veteran swimming coach, who succumbed to a heart attack during the swimming course of the race.

The report said that Kasim’s sister, Sanita Kasim Soreny, a former national dragon boat team member now based in the United Kingdom, confirmed the death which left their family by surprise as they were not aware of any heart-related disease he may have had.

Jerry Kasim was an employee of DepEd Davao City and runs his Jerry Aquatics Swimming Team. He will be buried on Monday, March 27, customary to Muslim tradition.

Nearly 1,700 triathletes from 46 different countries came to participate in the Ironman 70.3 in Davao.