SportsLatest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

Pinoy boxer knocks out opponent in under 10 seconds

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 seconds ago

22-year-old Filipino boxer Miel Fajardo wowed spectators of the ASEAN Boxing Federation (ABF) Championship in Bangkok, Thailand after he knocked down his opponent in under 10 seconds.

The new flyweight belter can be seen throwing a straight jab which instantly K.Oed professional Thai boxer Sarawut Jiamthong.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Miel shared that he was not expecting his quick win.

“Una pong reaction ko po dun sa laban ko, nagulat po ako hindi po ako makapaniwala na mana-knock out ko ka agad siya. Hindi ko po inasahan yun kasi magaling din na boxer yun,” said Miel.

He also shared that he felt like his preparations paid off after his win. “Fajardo” broke the record to win the championship the fastest.

According to the official record, Fajardo’s entire match lasted 10 seconds before the referee decided to end it.

“Matagal din namin tong pinaghandaan na laban kasi noong na laman namin na championship kaya pinag-aralan namin ng mabuti yun kalaban ko,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo shared that he feels grateful for the recognition that he has been receicing ever since he won.

“Masaya din po ako dahil may mga humahanga dahil saglit lang po yun laban. Hindi ko din naman inaasahan yun na ganon lang kabilis ang laban kaya nag papasalamat ako,” he said.

Fajardo said he will continue to train as he waits for his next possible fight.

“Ang inspirasyon kopo sa pagbo-boksing is family ko po.”

Miel Fajardo is from San Francisco, Agusan del sur.

Currently, Fajardo has a record of 10-1-2 (win-loss-draw) and 9 KOs.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS ONIONS 1

OFW brings home red onions, lemons instead of chocolates, dates when going home to PH

34 mins ago
TFT NEWS REWARD

P1-million reward up for model-trader killer

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS shanghai covid cases soar

Up to 70 per cent of Shanghai population affected by Covid

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 03 at 11.54.15 AM

Kris Aquino spends time with Batangas Vice Gov Mark Leviste 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button