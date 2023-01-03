Pinoy boxer knocks out opponent in under 10 seconds

22-year-old Filipino boxer Miel Fajardo wowed spectators of the ASEAN Boxing Federation (ABF) Championship in Bangkok, Thailand after he knocked down his opponent in under 10 seconds.

The new flyweight belter can be seen throwing a straight jab which instantly K.Oed professional Thai boxer Sarawut Jiamthong.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Miel shared that he was not expecting his quick win.

“Una pong reaction ko po dun sa laban ko, nagulat po ako hindi po ako makapaniwala na mana-knock out ko ka agad siya. Hindi ko po inasahan yun kasi magaling din na boxer yun,” said Miel.

He also shared that he felt like his preparations paid off after his win. “Fajardo” broke the record to win the championship the fastest.

According to the official record, Fajardo’s entire match lasted 10 seconds before the referee decided to end it.

“Matagal din namin tong pinaghandaan na laban kasi noong na laman namin na championship kaya pinag-aralan namin ng mabuti yun kalaban ko,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo shared that he feels grateful for the recognition that he has been receicing ever since he won.

“Masaya din po ako dahil may mga humahanga dahil saglit lang po yun laban. Hindi ko din naman inaasahan yun na ganon lang kabilis ang laban kaya nag papasalamat ako,” he said.

Fajardo said he will continue to train as he waits for his next possible fight.

“Ang inspirasyon kopo sa pagbo-boksing is family ko po.”

Miel Fajardo is from San Francisco, Agusan del sur.

Currently, Fajardo has a record of 10-1-2 (win-loss-draw) and 9 KOs.