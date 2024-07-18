Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President declares Union Pledge Day on July 18

Photo courtesy: @MohamedBinZayed / X

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has proclaimed July 18 as the Union Pledge Day, a national celebration to commemorate the country’s history and establishment.

On this same day in 1971, the declaration of the Union and UAE Constitution was signed by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Rulers, announcing the country’s name as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Today, we declare 18 July as Union Pledge Day, a national occasion to celebrate the history of our country and the blessed journey towards establishing the Union,” the President wrote in a social media post.

This historic occasion also led to the formal establishment of the UAE on December 2, 1971.

“In preparation for the nation’s establishment on 2 December, it was a historic day on which they laid the foundations of the Union,” His Higness said.

