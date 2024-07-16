DMW system goes offline after ransomware attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has turned down its online systems as a pre-emptive measure following a ransomware attack on Tuesday.

Online services, such as the issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC), OFW Passes, and OFW information sheets will be temporarily unavailable while efforts to restore online systems are ongoing.

“As a result of a ransomware attack on DMW online systems, the Department through its Management Information Technology System had to take pre-emptive measures to protect OFW data and information, such as taking the systems offline,” the DMW said in a post.

Meanwhile, the DMW assured the public that the data and information of OFWs were not affected by the attack.

“Rest assured, DMW databases containing OFW data were not affected by the attack, and that the DMW is currently working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to restore online systems and ensure continued protection of the data and information of OFWs,” the agency said.

The following systems have been activated for OFWs:

1. For OFWs securing OECs/OFW Pass, they may proceed to the DMW National Office, Regional Offices and extensions, One-stop Shops, and Migrant Workers Assistance Centers for manual processing of their OECs/OFW Pass.

2. For OFWs securing their information sheets, they do not have to go to any DMW office. They may send their request for information sheets at [email protected] and the DMW will send their QR-coded information sheets directly to the requesting worker. OFWs may send their requests via the DMW Facebook page messenger (https://web.facebook.com/dmw.gov.ph).

“The DMW apologizes for inconveniences to the OFWs and members of their families and is exerting all efforts to continue serving OFWs while instituting stronger measures to protect their information,” it said in a post.