UAE expresses solidarity with Donald Trump after shooting incident

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its solidarity with former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump following a recent shooting incident.

The UAE extended its wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Trump and conveyed its support to his family, the government, and the people of the United States.

The UAE also reaffirmed its condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, rejecting all forms of violence.

Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, resulting in his injury, the death of one person, and multiple injuries to others.

According to Trump’s spokesperson, he is recovering and has been released from the hospital.

In addition to the UAE, the Philippine government has also expressed its well-wishes to Trump following the incident.

