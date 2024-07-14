Marcos extends well wishes to Trump following shooting incident

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his well wishes to US presidential candidate Donald Trump after being injured at a shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Marcos said in a social media post.

In the same statement, Marcos also condemned all forms of political violence.

“Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he said.

It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assasinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) July 14, 2024

The US Security Service declared Trump, former US president, safe after what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) called an “attempted assassination.”

Related story: Trump shot in Pennsylvania rally

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump said in a statement.

The shooting incident killed one of the rally attendees, while two were critically wounded. The gunman also died but the FBI has yet to identify him and his motive.