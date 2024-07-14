Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos extends well wishes to Trump following shooting incident

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Associated Press; Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his well wishes to US presidential candidate Donald Trump after being injured at a shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Marcos said in a social media post.

In the same statement, Marcos also condemned all forms of political violence.

“Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he said.

The US Security Service declared Trump, former US president, safe after what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) called an “attempted assassination.”

Related story: Trump shot in Pennsylvania rally

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump said in a statement.

The shooting incident killed one of the rally attendees, while two were critically wounded. The gunman also died but the FBI has yet to identify him and his motive.

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Donald Trump 1

Donald Trump released from hospital after surviving shooting incident

1 min ago
domestic worker istock

Planning to hire a domestic worker? MoHRE-licensed agencies are your best bet

1 hour ago
Dubai Police

Dubai Police seize 640 bicycles, e-scooters for traffic violations

2 hours ago
Dubai Mall istock

Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in first half of 2024

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button