Donald Trump released from hospital after surviving shooting incident

Former President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital following an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Reports indicate a bullet grazed his upper right ear during the event, described by Trump as a “whizzing sound” and feeling “a bullet ripping through the skin.” His spokesperson later confirmed he is recovering well.

After receiving medical care, Trump returned to his home in New Jersey. The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as a suspect in the attempted assassination.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump shortly after the incident, condemning the violence. “We must all denounce this attempted assassination,” Biden emphasized. “Such acts of violence have no place in America.”

Despite the ordeal, Trump’s team affirmed his intention to attend the upcoming Republican convention in Wisconsin next week.

“President Trump eagerly anticipates joining the convention in Milwaukee to accept the nomination as our party’s candidate for the 47th President of the United States. He remains committed to sharing his vision to Make America Great Again,” they declared.

