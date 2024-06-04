DMW offers assistance to OFWs affected by Kanlaon Volcano eruption

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has offered assistance to overseas Filipino workers affected by the eruption of Kanlaon volcano.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said that they will provide assistance to both inbound and outbound OFWs.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has ordered cancellations of all flights to and from Bacolod-Silay Airport.

A total of 1,562 individuals of 210 families in Negros Occidental have been evacuated following the eruption.

The volcano has erupted emitting plumes as high as 5,000 meters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has also raised Alert Level 2 to the entire province.

The alert level means there is a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and steam activity.

Mt. Kanlaon erupted at 6:51PM according to state volcanologists. The eruption lasted for 6 minutes and was followed by volcanic-tectonic quakes.

“Mayroon din tayong natatanggap na mga reports na sulfur smell at pag-ulan ng abo sa mga pamayanan sa bandang kanlurang bahagi ng bulkan. Ito ay bineverify na natin.” Ma. Antonia Bornas, PHIVOLCS Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division chief said in an interview on GMA News.

Residents of the La Castellana town, La Carlota City and Canlaon City have been warned of ash fall.

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong indikasyon na lumalala yung activity except na meron po tayong patuloy na paglabas ng plume,” said Bornas.