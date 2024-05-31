Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces petrol prices for June 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the prices for petrol for June 2024.

Starting June 1, 2024, drivers will see a decrease in Super 98, from AED 3.34 per liter to AED 3.14 per liter.

Meanwhile, car owners will see a decrease in the price of Special 95 as well in June, from AED 3.02 per liter to AED 3.22 per liter.

As for those who use Diesel, they will face the current rate of AED 3.07 per liter from the previous AED 2.88 per liter, while E-Plus 91 petrol will cost AED 2.95 per liter compared to the previous price of AED 3.15 per liter.

Here’s a list of the previous UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to June 2024:

  • January: AED 2.82
  • February: AED 2.88
  • March: AED 3.03
  • April: AED 3.15
  • May: AED 3.34
  • June: AED 3.14

Take note that these prices include the five percent VAT.

In the past, the prices of petrol in the UAE were subsidized by the government, protecting the consumers from the global fluctuations that affect the prices of petrol. In 2015, the UAE’s Ministry of Energy changed the system and began setting petrol prices based on average global prices.

