Cynthia Villar rejects divorce bill due to “happy family life”

Senator Cynthia Villar said that she does not support the proposed divorce bill which recently hurdled the House of Representatives on third and final reading.

“Syempre nagulat ako sa kanila,” said Villar who is married to business tycoon Manny Villar. “Pero ako po, alam naman ng lahat I have a very happy family life, so I’m not in favor of divorce,” she added.

The lady senator was the latest lawmaker who joined the growing list of senators opposing the divorce measure.

Former Senate President Migz Zubiri previously said that he is against divorce due to his personal beliefs.

“Konserbatibo akong mambabatas. Kung ika nga sa Amerika, Republican ako, so pro-family… I frown on any bills that will separate our families,” Zubiri told reporters.

“Ayaw po nating maging katulad ng mga Las Vegas weddings na bigla na lang mag asawa tayo ngayon tapos kung ayaw natin hiwalay tayo sa susunod na buwan. Hindi dapat tama yun.. I think we should study it to make sure na hindi po tayo magiging katulad ng ibang bansa na very dysfunctional ang family,” the senator added.