PAGASA declares onset of rainy season in PH

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced the onset of the rainy season following the entry of “Aghon.”

PAGASA said significant rain has been observed in the past few days over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

This was due to the occurrence of scattered rain showers, and frequent thunderstorms, following Typhoon Aghon and Habagat.

”Moreover, the high chance of La Niña conditions by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year,” PAGASA said.

The bureau, however, explained that breaks from the rainy season may be experienced.

”The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, Habagat, and the impending La Niña, such as floods and rain-induced landslides,” it said.