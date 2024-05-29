Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s three-day super sale returns on May 31

Dubai residents and visitors may enjoy another three-day super sale across the emirate as the biggest shopping weekend returns on May 31, 2024, and will last until June 2, 2024.

This event promises massive discounts, with shoppers potentially enjoying up to 90% off at participating stores and malls across the emirate. It’s a perfect opportunity to purchase items that usually seem too expensive. Get a chance to buy items from IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, H&M, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Sharaf DG, and many more on this exciting three-day sale.

Besides this exciting sale, Dubai has a packed calendar of events and festivals lined up for the year. Here are some of the upcoming ones that you might want to anticipate:

1. Eid in Dubai

Celebrations during Eid al-Adha, featuring special promotions, events, and activities for families.

2. Dubai Summer Surprises

A summer-long festival from June 28 to September 1, 2024, offering a variety of entertainment, shopping deals, and activities for all ages.

3. Back to School

An exciting sale for students as they gear up for another school year.

4. Dubai Summer Surprises (Final Sale)

The concluding sale for the Dubai Summer Surprises, with final markdowns and special offers.

So, if you’re in Dubai or planning to visit soon, don’t forget to mark your calendars so you won’t miss out on these exciting promotions.

 

 

