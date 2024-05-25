PSA official says Alice Guo’s mother “may not exist at all”

A Philippine Statistics Authority official told senators that the mother of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo “may not exist at all”.

PSA Legal Director Eliezer Ambatali said that they don’t have proof that the mother of Guo existed and they could not find any document proving the marriage of Guo’s parents.

“For now, it’s possible, and the possibility is high, that this person doesn’t exist,” Ambatali said, referring to Amelia Leal,” the PSA said.

Guo was in the hot seat during a fresh senate investigation and her conflicting stories about her background and identity raised more questions than answers.

During the probe, Guo said that she had never met her biological mother and that she only came to know her name from the birth certificate that her father had shown her in 2005.

In a separate interview, Guo said that she was a love child of her father and their housemaid.

“My mother left me with my father and I grew up inside a farm,” she said, adding that she was the only child of her parents.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that based on the documents that they obtained, Guo’s siblings also have the same middle name ‘Leal’.

“How did your mother leave you after your birth in 1986, but gave birth to your brother Siemen in 1988?” Hontiveros asked.

“How come they were married when you claim that your birth mother is just the housekeeper of your father?” asked Hontiveros.

Guo, however, struggled to respond to Hontiveros’ questions.

“As much as possible, I don’t want to tell you that ‘I did not know.’ But I really don’t know the answers,” she said.

Senator Raffy Tulfo also slammed Guo’s inconsistencies.

“You are diverting the issue. You are seeking public sympathy by presenting a seemingly sad teleserye story. We know better,” Tulfo said.