Responsible journalism needed in addressing climate change—gov’t

Environmental journalism will help raise awareness among the public and call for sustainable solutions amid the increasing threats of climate change, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said.

The media should use their platform to amplify the challenges posed by the ongoing crisis, the Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the CCC, Robert Borje said.

“Malaking malaki ang role ng journalists para maintindihan, maunawaan at mapagbago ang dapat na gawin ng mga tao, mga institutions at organizations lalong-lalo na sa climate change,” Borje said in a televised briefing.

Borje cited significant effects of the climate crisis, including increasing temperatures, drought, and the effects of tropical cyclones.

Borje called on journalists to frame their stories in a way that the public would have a better understanding of the effects of the crisis, as well as the actions they could undertake to help ease the negative effects and prepare for what is to come.

“Kailangan din ang ating mga media para malaman ng ating mga kababayan kung anong pwede nilang magawa,” Borje said, adding that journalists could discuss topics, such as the rainwater catchments, adaptive agriculture, early warning signals.

Borje also emphasized that journalists are essential in explaining the technicalities and the science behind climate change.

“Dito sa Climate Change Commission under President Bongbong Marcos Jr., we’re making sure that we strengthen our strategic communications through increased and improved partnerships with the media,” Borje said.