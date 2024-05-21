CPD alarmed over increasing repeat pregnancy among teens

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) has expressed alarm over the increasing number of repeat pregnancies among adolescent mothers.

The Philippines has logged more than 22,000 cases of repeated teenage pregnancy among 13-15 years old, according to Mylin Mirasol Quiray, CPD Acting Knowledge, Management, and Communications Division Chief Division.

“Nag-increase siya post-pandemic. Na-alarm kami ngayon…kasi more than 22,000 yung repeat pregnancy. Ibig sabihin nabuntis na, tapos nabuntis ulit ng second, third, at fourth time,” Quiray said on Monday in a public briefing.

Although the pandemic was a factor, the repeat pregnancies were also due to cultural factors.

“Usually, pag nabubuntis sa community, pinagsasama ang nakabuntis at saka nabuntis na kabataan. Kaya tayo nagkakaroon ng social protection for adults and mothers and their children kasi we want talaga na ma-protect itong mga nabuntis na kabataan,” Quiray said.

Quiray also urged the public to protect the young girls, as some of the cases involved relationships with older ages which indicates sexual abuse and coercion.

Quiray promoted psychosocial healing, included in the Department of Social Welfare and Development program “ProtecTEEN,” as part of an intervention that parents could take to help teenage mothers. Quiray also advocated for the passage of the proposed Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention bill.

“At the same time, gusto talaga natin na sana hindi sila ipagsama ng bahay or kung ipagsasama man, mag-family planning talaga. Bigyan ng consent,” she added.