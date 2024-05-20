MWO opens online contract verification form

The Migrant Workers Office-Dubai and Northern Emirates has announced that overseas Filipino workers under its jurisdiction may now apply for a contract verification online, from May 20 to 22.

“This form will automatically close once the limit has been reached; or at 11:59 PM of Wednesday, whichever comes first,” MWO wrote in a Facebook post.

The Form #102 – online submission system for contract verification can be accessed through this link: https://forms.gle/gxHsSJdkWKpHq2di6.

“All OFWs with valid employment visas issued by any emirate within MWO Dubai jurisdiction may apply. A confirmed flight schedule is not required,” MWO said.

The agency reminds the applicants that they will receive the details of their application via email on May 30, without the need for a follow-up.

The release of approved and verified contracts will be from June 4 to 5.

OFWs who wish to avail of the online contract verification but were not able to meet the deadline may try to submit through a new form to be published next Monday, May 27.

The agency also reminds the applicants to submit only one application as multiple applications may result in disapproval.

Online contract verification via online submission does not guarantee approval, the MWO said.