From Goin’ Bulilit to married couple: Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz tie the knot

Former Goin’ Bulilit child stars Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz tied the knot on May 18, 2024, at an intimate wedding in Tagaytay.
Dela Cruz shared a photo of her walking down the aisle on an Instagram post where she captioned: “Walking towards my God-sent, my Love, and my forever.”
Both Dela Cruz and Aguas started their careers as kids from the television show Goin’ Bulilit. Many years later, Aguas disclosed that they were officially in a relationship in October 2018.
Their Instagram post were showered by many words of congratulations from fellow artists and friends. In another post showing the behind-the-scenes of the wedding, a netizen commented:
“They were just small kids! Ganun na ba ako katanda? 😳 Congratulations, Goin Bulilits!”
Another netizen also said: “Nauna pa ikasal yung pinapanuod natin sa goin bulilit 😂”
The official hashtag for their wedding was: #NASHakanyanasiMIKA