Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

From Goin’ Bulilit to married couple: Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz tie the knot

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal51 mins ago

Former Goin’ Bulilit child stars Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz tied the knot on May 18, 2024, at an intimate wedding in Tagaytay.

Dela Cruz shared a photo of her walking down the aisle on an Instagram post where she captioned: “Walking towards my God-sent, my Love, and my forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mika dela cruz まりこ (@mikadlacruz)

Both Dela Cruz and Aguas started their careers as kids from the television show Goin’ Bulilit. Many years later, Aguas disclosed that they were officially in a relationship in October 2018.

Their Instagram post were showered by many words of congratulations from fellow artists and friends. In another post showing the behind-the-scenes of the wedding, a netizen commented:

“They were just small kids! Ganun na ba ako katanda? 😳 Congratulations, Goin Bulilits!”

Another netizen also said: “Nauna pa ikasal yung pinapanuod natin sa goin bulilit 😂”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto)

The official hashtag for their wedding was: #NASHakanyanasiMIKA

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal51 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 18T171219.850

OFWs may visit Expo 2020 Museum for free this weekend

17 seconds ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T151942.924

Netizens find humor in Alice Guo’s ‘Hindi ko na po maalala’ line

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T131528.559

‘Very Honored’: Joshua Garcia excited to work with Anne Curtis in comeback TV project

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T133138.425

Travelers using Clark Airport can check-in at SM City Clark

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button