Traffic jams expected to ease after road widening completion in Al Jaddaf, Business Bay

The Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) has completed the 1-kilometer road expansion in two locations of Al Khail Road in Dubai, enhancing vehicle traffic efficiency within the area.

A new lane has been added at Al Jaddaf in Al Khail Road, widened by over 600 meters to increase traffic flow toward Deira, increasing the road’s capacity to around 2,000 vehicles per hour.

Meanwhile, Al Khail Road at the entrance of Business Bay was also expanded with a new 435-meter lane.

This project is part of the Al Khail Road Improvement Project which covers 6,820 meters in seven locations along Al Khail Road, including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle, and the construction of bridges covering 3,300 meters, aiming to reduce travel times by 30%, the RTA said.

The transport authority said that the road expansions were part of the agency’s projects to ease traffic flow and improve the efficiency of road infrastructure across the emirate.

“This project aimed to serve users of Al Khail Road and inhabitants of nearby communities and development projects, as well as visitors to commercial outlets along the road,” the RTA said in a statement.