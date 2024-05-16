Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW to forge stronger ties with Austria, as more opportunities await for Filipino workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Republic of Austria reaffirm mutual labor cooperation and commitment for the safe and ethical recruitment of Filipino professionals and skilled workers.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said that the DMW and Austria are working together to uphold safe and fair labor migration and protection of the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Austria is home to more than 5,000 Filipino migrants, mostly employed in the hospitality, food service, and healthcare sectors. We are here not just to celebrate the mutual friendship between the two nations but also to collaborate on other areas of cooperation continuously, particularly on the deployment of Filipino professionals and skilled workers,” Cacdac said.

Austria previously announced the hiring of 500 Filipino workers annually.

The European country also wants to meet the demand of workers for around 75,000 to 200,000 job openings across all industries, including healthcare, construction and engineering, information technology, and tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Austria has many decades of excellent experience with qualified workers from the Philippines, especially in the healthcare sector. We are grateful for the reliable support of well-educated and skilled Filipino workers helping us address our labor demands. Likewise, we want to ensure the highest protection standard by committing to safe and ethical labor migration,” said Director General Georg Konetzky of the Austria Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy during the PH-Austria week celebration.

Cacdac also announced the opening of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Vienna in the third quarter of the year to support the rising number of Filipino workers in Austria.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

