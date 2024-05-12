Strengthening intellectual property protection: Insights from Jamaa Alfalasi at PPIE 2024

The 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) involved a solo presentation by Jamaa Alfalasim Manager of the Intellectual Property Protection Department of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Held at the esteemed Bristol Hotel from May 11-12, PPIE 2024 promises to be a platform for invaluable insights and opportunities in the realm of intellectual property protection.

During the event, Alfalasim highlighted the significance of intellectual property protection, especially for business owners and investors.

He said: “When we apply for trade names, it gets published, too,” he said, explaining that a business’s name is tied to its classification, which is why it is important to register a business’s intellectual property protection.

“If they want to change, they can do it,” he added.

When a business complains that someone has used their business name without their consent, Alfalasim said that it would take sometime in some cases for the case to be resolved.

“For the IP gateway, it’s 10 days. But the team can finish the case within 2 business days,” he said.

He also highlighted other alternatives when making a complaint.

“You have the chance to file a complaint in the Ministry of Economy or the court, but the court is an expensive option,” he said jokingly.

Intellectual property protection allows investors to continue investing in research and development, knowing that their intellectual assets are safeguarded from unauthorized use or replication by competitors. This allows them to thrive in the competitive world of businesses and investments.

The success PPIE event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life also played a crucial role.

Additionally, the event received support from its sponsor, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism. Partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success. Lastly, a special thank you to media partners The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV for their invaluable support.