Founder and Chairman of Carter Capital highlights the evolution of Finance at the 10th PPIE

The Founder and Chairman of Carter Capital, Gustavo A. Montero, tackled the Evolution of Finance: From Traditional to Web 3.0 in his solo presentation entitled “Revolutionizing Traditional Economies for the Future” at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at The Bristol Hotel Deira, Dubai, UAE, on May 11, 2024. 

In his presentation, he discussed traditional banking, followed by the transition to new forms of banking, ending with the reveal of the future tokenization of money.

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

 

 

 

 

