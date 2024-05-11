Visitors, high-level delegates gather at the Bristol Hotel for the 10th PPIE

Visitors are flocking and registering at the Bristol Hotel in Deira, Dubai for the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show in the Middle East.

PPIE, established in 2014, has been unwaveringly committed to empowering overseas Filipinos by promoting financial literacy. This year, PPIE celebrates a significant milestone, marking a decade of dedicated service to this commitment.

The two-day event brought along the second edition of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) and the launch of the #investPilipinas #investPPIE campaign.

Leading developers such as Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, Rockwell Land Corporation, and RLC Residences are also present at the event highlighting their premier and best properties spanning across the Philippines.

Among the esteemed guests who attended the event were His Excellency Alfonso Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; Honorable Marford Angeles, the Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai; Atty. John Rio Bautista, the Labor Attache of DMW- Dubai & Northern Emirates; Manal Binismail, the Manager of the Consumer Protection Department- Consumer Awareness of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, as well as Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas-Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer-Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).