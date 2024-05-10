Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan file case cyber libel complaint vs. Cristy Fermin

Courtesy: Kiko Pangilinan/IG, Cristy Fermin/YouTube

Megastar Sharon Cuneta and former senator Kiko Pangilinan filed a cyber libel complaint against entertainment columnist and vlogger Cristy Fermin.

According to their legal counsel, the couple decided to file a complaint over the malicious statements made by Fermin in her vlogs against their family.

“Ms. Fermin cannot invoke the right to free speech as a shield to freely make slanderous statements and evade the consequences of such actions,” BSR Law said in its statement.

Pangilinan said that they understand that they are public figures but they also have rights to defend.

“Nag file kami dahil sa malicious imputations and defamation of our personal lives. Sabi nga namin, yes we are public figures but we also have rights. Eh ang daming nagsasabi na ‘hindi, pag public figure kayo dapat tiisin na ninyo yung pagsisinungaling at paninira’ but that’s not the case. In fact, we also have private rights, lalo na when the matter is not of public interest,” Pangilinan said.

