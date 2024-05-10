Marcos calls ‘PDEA leaks’ witness a ‘professional liar’

President Bongbong Marcos called former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales a professional liar following his recent testimony at the Senate.

Morales claimed that he saw authentic documents naming Marcos and some high-profile personalities as drug users.

The chief executive previously said that he would not dignify the malicious claims of his detractors.

“Mahirap naman bigyan ng importansya ‘yan. You know, this fellow is a professional liar at parang jukebox ‘yan. Kung anong ihulog mo—basta maghulog ka ng pera kahit anong kantang gusto mo, kakantahin niya. Kaya wala, wala… Walang saysay. Tingnan mo na lang ang kanyang record,” said Marcos.

The President also downplayed the credibility of Morales.

“May kaso siya na false testimony. Iyan ganyan. Ilan bang mga marami siyang history na kung sino-sino sinasangkot kung saan-saan,” Marcos said.

“Iyon ang hanapbuhay yata niya, kaya professional liar ang tawag ko sa kanya,” he added.