Take a trip to the past with Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s Heritage Brunch

Are you looking for a rich culinary experience with a touch of nostalgia? Look no more other than Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s Heritage Brunch every Saturday from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has been proudly serving its customers with exceptional cuisines since 1975. As diners create memorable experiences with their family and friends, the hotel’s restaurant aims to take customers back in time by serving them the most iconic delightful dishes of the past.

With its Heritage Brunch, all food lovers can enjoy an unforgettable gastronomic fair, savoring their favorite dishes from 1975 once again. Many restaurants, from both past and present, will be participating in this huge event, showcasing their signature and high-demand creations.

Participating restaurants include Minato (Japanese), Yum (Thai), and China Club (Chinese) for that rich Asian cuisine experience as well as Aseelah (Middle Eastern) and Shabestan (Persian) for those into food flavors closer to Dubai’s palate.

You can also have seafood cuisines with Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s Fish Market, as well as other scrumptious meals from its other current restaurants, such as Boulvar (salads), Boulevard Gourmet (desserts), and Royal Club (Western). These current restaurants will be joined by other restaurants from the past.

Satisfying your Spanish palate has also never been better with Picasso. Find French delights as well from Le Ciel, Mezzeh from Al Mansour, savory meats from Mystizo Steakhouse and Palm Grill, Indian specialties from Diwan-E-Moghoul’s, classic sliders and hotdogs from Checkers’, Italian dishes from Lamoda and Villa Vedota, and many more!

Choosing Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is not just about the food; it’s also about fun and relaxation. Diners can unwind by the pool while children have fun with entertaining activities, such as cooking classes, face painting, and balloon twisting.

You can also enjoy an exclusive after-party with a DJ as well as an irresistible raffle draw, with the chance to win complimentary after-party drinks and delectable bites!

After the draw, simply sit back and relax with your loved one as you savor the first round of house drinks and tapas at Creek View Terrace.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity! Secure your spot at AED 245 per adult and AED 115 per child.

To book your table online, kindly go to this page at https://eatapp.co/reserve/aseelah-radisson-blu-deira-creek. You may also contact Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek by using the following links and numbers:

Mobile & Whatsapp: +971 56 548 8238

Telephone: +971 4 205 7033

Email: Booking [email protected]

Socials: @RadissonBluDXB