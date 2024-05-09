Dubai Crown Prince attends ATM 2024

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was seen attending the 31st Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this year.

The ATM 2024 is the largest travel and tourism event, featuring 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries, held at the World Trade Center, Dubai from May 6 to 9.

On the Dubai Media Office’s Instagram page, His Highness confirmed that the tourism sector is one of the significant factors that supports the United Arab Emirates’ economy.

“A key pillar of the UAE’s economy, our tourism sector continues to maintain its growth momentum, backed by strong visitor inflows,” His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed says. “Dubai remains dedicated to diversifying its tourism offerings and creating unique new experiences for travelers.”

“Our rich tradition of hospitality continues to make the city a prime destination for visitors from around the world,” he added.

His Highness also said that the event could help strengthen Dubai’s position in the tourism industry as well as in its rankings in the global economy.

“This global event offers the ideal platform for forging new partnerships that can accelerate our goal to establish Dubai as one of the world’s top three urban economies and strengthen its stature as a leading global tourist hub,” His Highness said.

Just recently, Dubai announced the construction of the largest airport project in the whole world, with an investment of 198 billion dirhams. His Highness said the announcement gave the emirate new momentum for its local and international tourism.